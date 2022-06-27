Verde Capital Management Purchases 4,210 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Verde Capital Management raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management owned 130.51% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.29. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $110.78 and a twelve month high of $167.91.

