Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$1.30 on Monday, hitting C$24.35. 552,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,725. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4.12. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.06 and a 1 year high of C$31.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 6.4200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,791.79. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

