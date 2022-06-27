Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$23.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.06 and a 12-month high of C$31.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 6.4200003 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VET shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

