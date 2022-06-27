VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading 9.1% Lower This Week

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $25.57 million and approximately $18,646.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,055,897 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

