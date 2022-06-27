Vesper (VSP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $83,310.00

Vesper (VSP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002388 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vesper has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $83,310.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00183490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00056453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,707,945 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

