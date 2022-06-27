Viacoin Trading Up 330.2% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 187.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $16,295.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 330.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00027820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00273058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002555 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003307 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

