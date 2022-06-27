VIG (VIG) Market Capitalization Hits $687,470.13

VIG (VIG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, VIG has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $687,470.13 and $9.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,258,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

