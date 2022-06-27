Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.00) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 226.44 ($2.77).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.61) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68). The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 312.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £8,346.44 ($10,223.47).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

