VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE VOC opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 75.78% and a net margin of 92.21%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.98%. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.