Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNT. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Vontier stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Vontier has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

