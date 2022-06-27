VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Down 5.3%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 772,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTEX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $625.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

