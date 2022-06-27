Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Monday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Warby Parker traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 13,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,970,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.
Several other research firms have also commented on WRBY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.
In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560. 25.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Warby Parker Company Profile (NYSE:WRBY)
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.