Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 65.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,681 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 43,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,788 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.53. 420,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,496,855. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

