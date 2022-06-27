Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:WTMAU) Lock-Up Period To End on June 27th

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WTMAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 27th. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 28th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Shares of NASDAQ WTMAU opened at $10.21 on Monday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.
Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
