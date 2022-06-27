Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, June 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.
Western Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
