White Gold (CVE:WGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.42

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of White Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.45 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$62.83 million and a PE ratio of -44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62.

White Gold ( CVE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

