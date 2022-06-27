Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 443,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,376,847 shares.The stock last traded at $30.68 and had previously closed at $30.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

