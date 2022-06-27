WMG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 301 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,405,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST remained flat at $$50.59 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,787. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

