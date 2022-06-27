WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,288 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,056. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $101.10.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.