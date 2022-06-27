WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 148 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,852. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

