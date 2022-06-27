WMG Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $392.78. The stock had a trading volume of 695,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,465. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

