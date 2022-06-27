WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Upstart accounts for 3.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Upstart by 7,328.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,530 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Upstart by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,906,153. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.77.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,933. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

