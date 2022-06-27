WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.71. 827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,265. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76.

