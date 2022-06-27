WMG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

KO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.01. 156,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,100,264. The company has a market cap of $273.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

