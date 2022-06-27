WMG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 726 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $301.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.85 and a 200-day moving average of $339.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

