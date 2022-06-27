WMG Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of PKB stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,287. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.