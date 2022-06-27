WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 480.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,064,000 after buying an additional 44,359 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

