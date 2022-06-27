Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,055. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

