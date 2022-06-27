XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) versus Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) and Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares XBiotech and Fortress Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech -144.13% -6.99% -6.86% Fortress Biotech -88.31% -32.56% -17.58%

This table compares XBiotech and Fortress Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech $18.39 million 9.70 -$17.41 million N/A N/A Fortress Biotech $68.79 million 1.38 -$64.70 million ($0.86) -1.03

XBiotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fortress Biotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XBiotech and Fortress Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortress Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fortress Biotech has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,146.04%. Given Fortress Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than XBiotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of XBiotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

XBiotech has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortress Biotech beats XBiotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

XBiotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne. It also develops late stage product candidates, such as intravenous Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; CUTX-101, an injection for the treatment of Menkes disease; MB-107 and MB-207 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency; Cosibelimab for metastatic cancers; CK-101 for the treatment of patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; Triplex vaccine for cytomegalovirus; and CEVA101 for the treatment of severe traumatic brain injury in adults and children. The company's early stage product candidates include MB-102 for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; MB-101 for glioblastoma; MB-104 for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis; MB-106 for B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma; MB-103 for GBM & metastatic breast cancer to brain; MB-108; MB-105 for prostate and pancreatic cancers; and BAER-101. Its preclinical product candidates comprise AAV-ATP7A gene therapy; AVTS-001 gene therapy; CK-103 BET inhibitor; CEVA-D and CEVA-102; CK-302, an anti-GITR; CK-303, an anti-CAIX; ConVax; and ONCOlogues, and oligonucleotide platform. It has collaboration arrangements with universities, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bay Harbor Island, New York.

