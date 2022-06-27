Xend Finance (XEND) Reaches Market Cap of $2.87 Million

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $165,584.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00180218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00066239 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013970 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

