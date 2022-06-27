Xion Finance (XGT) Achieves Market Cap of $43,956.39

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Xion Finance has a market cap of $43,956.39 and approximately $30.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00180610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00068317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014060 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

