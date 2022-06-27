XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.55.

XPO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 46,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

