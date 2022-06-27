Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €25.00 Price Target at HSBC

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($26.32) price target by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA ZAL traded down €0.40 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €25.14 ($26.46). The stock had a trading volume of 4,998,204 shares. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($52.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.91.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.