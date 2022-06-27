Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $50,059.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,723.89 or 0.99903709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00038810 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00238430 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00120983 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00236193 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00073676 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,255,927 coins and its circulating supply is 11,226,427 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.