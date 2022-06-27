Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $5.56

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.40. Zeta Global shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 4,538 shares traded.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.