Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys Shares of 7,750 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,352,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 2,731.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,478,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,829 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.90. 275,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,590,264. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

