Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,588,000 after acquiring an additional 765,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,694,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after buying an additional 438,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,872,000 after acquiring an additional 255,743 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.00. 4,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

