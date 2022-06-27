Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,968 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $191.32. 12,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,900. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.02. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

