Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $785,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $315.03. 133,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.