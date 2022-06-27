Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 25,260 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 4.7% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,689. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.95.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

