Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $77.64. 74,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,211,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

