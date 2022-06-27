Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 4,033 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,361. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.