Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,989 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,642 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 337,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 411,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,145,199. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

