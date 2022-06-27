Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 16.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.34. 101,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,286,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $245.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.23.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

