Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) PT Lowered to $32.00

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of ZWS opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $50,342.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,860.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

