1,736 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.3% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.