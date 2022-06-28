1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and $4,805.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000966 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.