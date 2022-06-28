3,561 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.94. 11,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,850. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.13 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

