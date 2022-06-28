4,055 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.20. 33,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

