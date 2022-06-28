46,287 Shares in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Acquired by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

